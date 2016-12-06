BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Dec 6 Alaska Air Group :
* Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America
* Alaska was not required to divest any assets as a condition of DOJ clearance
* Company believes plaintiffs' claims are without merit and plans to defend its acquisition of Virgin America accordingly
* DOJ did not require changes to other agreements between Alaska and American, including interline or reciprocal loyalty agreements
* Alaska did agree to implement limited changes to its codeshare agreement with american airlines
* "Company plans to close transaction in very near future"
Majority of Alaska and American codeshare flights will remain intact
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
