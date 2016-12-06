BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Dec 6 3M Co :
* 3M to sell safety prescription eyewear business
* terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* 3M co says has entered into an agreement to sell its safety prescription eyewear business to Hoya Vision Care
* 3m will retain its safety non-prescription eyewear business, often referred to as plano eyewear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share