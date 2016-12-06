Dec 6 Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel Dynamics - as of Dec. 5, co received tenders from holders of $266.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019

* Redemption price for remaining outstanding 2019 notes will be at 103.063%

* Steel Dynamics Inc - during Q4, company expects to recognize pretax charges of approximately $16 million, related to tender and call premiums

* Steel dynamics announces settlement of previously announced tender offer and redemption call for the remainder of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019