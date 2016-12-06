GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
Dec 6 Dolly Varden Silver Corp
* Dolly Varden announces appointment of Gary Cope as president and CEO, offering of common and flow-through shares and grant of stock options
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - Rosie Moore will be leaving company as interim president and CEO,has also agreed to step down from her board position
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of 781,250 common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.64 per common share
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of up to 3.5 million common shares at a price of $0.72 per flow-through share
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp Says intends to undertake a private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million
* Dolly Varden Silver - proceeds of offering to be used for further exploration, mineral resource expansion of co's silver property in northwestern bc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.