Dec 6 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
* Raises full year 2016 guidance
* Sees Q4 comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 4.5%.
* Sees FY 2016 total revenues of $998 million to $1.003
billion
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 5.9% versus. An
8.8% increase.
* For fiscal 2017, expect low double-digit growth in total
revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.
* Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announces third
quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue $228.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.7
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
