UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Dec 6 Powell Industries Inc :
* New orders placed during Q4 of fiscal 2016 totaled $111 million compared to $88 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Suspending issuance of annual financial guidance
* Ended year with a backlog of $291 million
* Backlog and current business conditions are not likely to improve over short-term
* Revenue for Q1 2017 is not likely to improve sequentially from q4, expect to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 revenue $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $121.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline was the source of a leak of some 200,000 liters (52,830 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan that was discovered by a member of the community last week.