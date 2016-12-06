Dec 6 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
:
* Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit - to use net proceeds
of offering to repay about $70 million of brazilian term loans
maturing in december 2016
* Northwest Healthcare Properties reit - public offering
holds an interest rate of 5.25% per annum
* Northwest healthcare properties reit - intends to use
proceeds of offering to fund acquisition of $19.1 million
medical office building in hamburg, Germany
* Northwest healthcare properties reit - into an agreement
to acquire a medical office building located in hamburg for
about c$19.1 million
* Northwest healthcare properties reit - debentures will
mature on December 31, 2021.
* Northwest Healthcare Properties real estate investment
trust announces $70 million convertible debenture bought deal
and continued international growth
