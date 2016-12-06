BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Dec 6 Gms Inc :
* IPS will operate within central division of gms and continue doing business as interior products supply
* GMS marks entrance into indiana with acquisition of interior products supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share