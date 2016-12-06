Dec 6 Parsley Energy Inc
* 2025 notes, which priced at par, will mature on January
15, 2025 and will pay interest at rate of 5.375% per year.
* Parsley Energy, LLC announces pricing of upsized $650
million private placement of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due
2025 to repurchase its outstanding 7.500% senior unsecured notes
due 2022
