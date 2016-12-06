Dec 6 Parsley Energy Inc

* 2025 notes, which priced at par, will mature on January 15, 2025 and will pay interest at rate of 5.375% per year.

* Parsley Energy Inc - $650 million notes offering represents a $50 million upsize to originally proposed $600 million offering

* Parsley Energy Inc - Pricing of their previously announced private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Parsley Energy, LLC announces pricing of upsized $650 million private placement of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 to repurchase its outstanding 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022