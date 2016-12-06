UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Dec 6 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel Co - Nov revenue passenger miles 779.7 million, up 8.4 percent
* Revising Q4 TRASM guidance from a range of down 7.5% to down 5.5% to a range of down 6% to down 4.5%
* Nov total system load factor 79.9 percent versus 81.1 percent
* Says November available seat miles 975.5 million up 10 percent
* Allegiant reports November 2016 traffic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline was the source of a leak of some 200,000 liters (52,830 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan that was discovered by a member of the community last week.