Dec 6 Shawcor Ltd

* Says amendment includes reduction in size of credit facility from $325 million to $317 million

* Will utilize a portion of its available credit facility to repurchase $75 million of its senior notes on December 12, 2016

* Shawcor Ltd. announces amendments to its senior notes agreement and credit facility and repurchase of us$75 million in senior notes