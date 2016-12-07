Dec 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per annum, payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year

* Says priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior notes due 2025

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces pricing and upsizing of private placement of $1.0 billion of senior notes