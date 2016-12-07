Dec 7 Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Cost synergies of about $11 million annually expected

* Financing will be structured as senior secured debt up to $570 million including a new $75 million revolver

* Columbus Mckinnon - Estimate one-time transaction related costs in fiscal 2017 between $8.0 million and $9.0 million, one-time restructuring costs of about $6 million in 2018

* Columbus- All-Cash transaction value for deal is $240 million with earn-out potential up to million $246 million if certain earnings goals are met for year 2016

* Columbus Mckinnon to acquire Stahl Cranesystems

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: