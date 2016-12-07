UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Dec 7 Columbus Mckinnon Corp
* Cost synergies of about $11 million annually expected
* Financing will be structured as senior secured debt up to $570 million including a new $75 million revolver
* Columbus Mckinnon - Estimate one-time transaction related costs in fiscal 2017 between $8.0 million and $9.0 million, one-time restructuring costs of about $6 million in 2018
* Columbus- All-Cash transaction value for deal is $240 million with earn-out potential up to million $246 million if certain earnings goals are met for year 2016
* Columbus Mckinnon to acquire Stahl Cranesystems
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: