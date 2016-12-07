Dec 7 Staples Inc :
* Cerberus capital management to acquire Staples' European
business
* Staples is retaining a 15 percent equity interest in
business
* Staples - upon closing of transaction, Staples Europe
business will be separated into a privately-held company
controlled by an affiliate of Cerberus
* Company will operate under Staples banner name and other
sub-brands in European markets
* Europe business will be separated into privately-held
company controlled by affiliate of cerberus
* Says new company will enter into a licensing agreement
with Staples for use of certain staples intellectual property
