BRIEF-Boot Barn, units enter into amendment to credit agreement
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
Dec 7 Vf Corp
* Says Kevin Bailey will become president of VF's Asia-Pacific region
* Aidan o'meara will assume role of vice president & group president, vf international, effective april 1, 2017
* Karl Heinz Salzburger, vice president & group president, vf international, to retire at the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017