* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - updated data from phase 1b
triplet combination trial at sabcs
* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - her2climb amended to single
pivotal randomized trial to assess progression-free survival
(pfs) as primary endpoint
* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc- HER2CLIMB is currently
enrolling in United States and Canada and is expected to expand
into Europe, Australia and Israel
* Cascadian Therapeutics - after meeting with FDA, amended
HER2CLIMB phase 2 clinical trial of tucatinib by increasing
sample size
* Updated phase 1b trial results for triplet combination
show that combination continues to be well tolerated
* Cascadian Therapeutics amends HER2CLIMB phase 2 trial of
tucatinib in metastatic her2-positive breast cancer to support
registration
