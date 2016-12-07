BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Dec 7 Gulfport Energy Corp:
* Gulfport Energy Corporation announces agreement to acquire 12,600 net undeveloped dry gas Utica acres located in northern Monroe county, Ohio
* Gulfport Energy Corp - deal for purchase price of approximately $87 million
* Gulfport Energy Corp - Gulfport plans to fund acquisition with available cash-on-hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru