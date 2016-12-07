Dec 7 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc -
* Company projects 2017 revenue of $2.26 to 2.30 billion
* Company expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be
near high end of its previous guidance
* 2017 earnings per share are estimated to be $3.10 to $3.25
* For 2016, expects a return to local-currency revenue
growth, with anticipated reported revenue of approximately
$2.225 billion
* Expects fourth-quarter revenue near low end of guidance
range due to strength of U.S. dollar since election
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 4 to 6 percent
