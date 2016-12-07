Dec 7 Brown-forman Corp

* Brown-Forman reports second quarter results; reaffirms full year earnings per share outlook

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.71 to $1.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 sales $830 million versus I/B/E/S view $837.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brown-Forman Corp - anticipate additional improvement in underlying net sales growth in second half of fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brown-Forman Corp - company anticipates for fiscal year 2017 underlying net sales growth of 4 pct to 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: