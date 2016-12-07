Dec 7 Curtiss-Wright Corp :

* Curtiss-Wright to acquire Teletronics Technology Corporation

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - acquired business will operate within curtiss-Wright's defense segment

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share excluding effects of purchase accounting

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - to acquire Teletronics technology corporation (TTC) for $233 million in cash

* Deal expected to generate sales of approximately $65 million in 2016, principally to aerospace defense market

* Deal expected to generate sales of approximately $65 million in 2016, principally to aerospace defense market