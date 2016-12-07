Dec 7 Vera Bradley Inc -
* Sees 2017 net capital spending of approximately $20.0
million compared to $26.3 million in prior year
* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.62 to $0.65
* Vera Bradley Inc- "Given headwinds we are facing,
particularly in wholesale channel, our q4 revenue expectations
are below our initial thoughts"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $129.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net revenues of $486 million to $491 million
compared to $502.6 million last year.
* Sees 2017 gross profit percentage of 56.8% to 56.9%
compared to 56.6% last year
* Overall retail environment remains challenging
* Comparable sales decreased 5.0% for quarter
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $512.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 EPS modestly below guidance range, due to continued
weakness in specialty channel, incremental promotional activity
in factory stores
* Vera Bradley announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $126.7 million
* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 excluding items
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: