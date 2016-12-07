BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Dec 7 SunPower Corp :
* SunPower Corp - to implement a global workforce reduction of approximately 25 percent or 2,500 employees
* SunPower Corp - to substantially decrease 2016 inventory to improve working capital and de-lever its balance sheet
* To reduce 2017 annual operating expenses to less than $350 million
* SunPower Corp - reduce annual 2017 capital expenditure by more than 50 percent to approximately $100 million
* SunPower Corp - will record restructuring charges of at least $150 million on a GAAP basis in Q4 of 2016
* Sees 2017 revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion on a gaap basis and $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion on a non-gaap basis
* SunPower Corp - will record a Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP charge in range of $50 million to $55 million as a result of anticipated sale of above market Polysilicon
* Approximately 30 percent of restructuring charges will be in cash
* To substantially decrease 2016 inventory to improve working capital and de-lever its balance sheet
* SunPower Corp - expects to incur total restructuring charges of $225 million to $275 million through end of 2017
* SunPower Corp - will record restructuring charges of at least $150 million on a GAAP basis in Q4 of 2016
* As a result of restructuring, expects to incur total restructuring charges of $225 million to $275 million through end of 2017
* SunPower Corp - expects to generate positive cash flow from operations through end of fiscal year 2017
* SunPower Corp - previously disclosed 2016 fiscal year guidance did not reflect impact of the two Q4 charges
* SunPower Corp announces restructuring program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)