Dec 7 Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Vera Bradley - entered into partnerships with Peking Handicraft Inc, Renfro Corporation, Mainstream Swimsuits Inc

* Vera Bradley - does not expect licensing partnerships to have a material impact on financial performance for fiscal year ending February 3, 2018.

* Vera Bradley - products to be sold in appropriate distribution channels including Vera Bradley stores, verabradley.com, and specialty and chain stores

