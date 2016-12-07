Dec 7 Curtiss-Wright Corp :

* Curtiss-Wright Corp- company expects that it will repurchase at least $50 million in shares in 2017 via a 10B5-1 program beginning in January 2017

* Curtiss-Wright Corp -has authorized additional $100 million for future share repurchases, raising total authorized, available capital for share repurchases to $200 million

* Curtiss-Wright Corp expands share repurchase program by increasing total authorization to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: