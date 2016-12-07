Dec 7 Teradyne Inc :

* Teradyne Inc - notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 31.4102 shares of Teradyne common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* Teradyne- Convertible note hedge transactions collectively will cover number of shares of Teradyne common stock that will initially underlie notes

* Teradyne Inc - estimates net proceeds from offering will be about $392.0 million after deducting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses

* Teradyne Inc - has also entered into privately negotiated warrant transactions with hedge counterparties

* Teradyne Inc - pricing of its private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% senior convertible notes due 2023

* Teradyne Inc - entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with some of initial purchasers of notes or their affiliates

* Teradyne Inc - has sold to hedge counterparties warrants relating to same number of shares of Teradyne common stock

* Teradyne - co to use part of net proceeds from offering to repurchase about $50 million of shares of its stock under existing share repurchase authorization

