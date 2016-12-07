BRIEF-Thomas Mottola reports 5.98 pct stake in Evine
* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Teradyne Inc :
* Teradyne Inc - notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 31.4102 shares of Teradyne common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes
* Teradyne- Convertible note hedge transactions collectively will cover number of shares of Teradyne common stock that will initially underlie notes
* Teradyne Inc - estimates net proceeds from offering will be about $392.0 million after deducting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses
* Teradyne Inc - has also entered into privately negotiated warrant transactions with hedge counterparties
* Teradyne Inc - pricing of its private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% senior convertible notes due 2023
* Teradyne Inc - entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with some of initial purchasers of notes or their affiliates
* Teradyne Inc - has sold to hedge counterparties warrants relating to same number of shares of Teradyne common stock
* Teradyne - co to use part of net proceeds from offering to repurchase about $50 million of shares of its stock under existing share repurchase authorization
* Teradyne announces pricing of private offering of $400 million of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth