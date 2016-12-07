Dec 7 Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV :

* Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV - November 2016 revenue passenger kilometers (RPKS), increased by 9.0%, year-on-year

* Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV - Aeromexico's November load factor was 80.4%, an increase of 1.6 P.P. compared to same period of 2015

* Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV - Nov. capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKS), increased by 6.7% year-on-year

* Aeromexico reports November 2016 traffic results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: