BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 7 Abbott Laboratories :
* Abbott seeks to terminate Alere acquisition
* "Alere is no longer company Abbott agreed to buy 10 months ago"
* In 10 months following Jan. 30, 2016, signing of agreement, Alere has "suffered a series of damaging business developments"
* "We have attempted to secure details and information to assess these issues for months, and Alere has blocked every attempt"
* Abbott filed its complaint seeking termination in delaware court of Chancery
"Damage to Alere's business can only be result of a systemic failure of internal controls"
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.