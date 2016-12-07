U.S. bank trade group seeks marketplace lending partnership
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The American Bankers Association, a trade group for U.S. banks, has been hunting for a marketplace lending platform to help its members ramp up their digital offerings.
Dec 7 Summit Financial Group Inc :
* First Century's shareholders approve acquisition by Summit
* Transaction is expected to close at beginning of Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The American Bankers Association, a trade group for U.S. banks, has been hunting for a marketplace lending platform to help its members ramp up their digital offerings.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of the Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.