* Dh corporation confirms process and formation of special
committee
* Special Committee has retained Credit Suisse and RBC
Capital markets as its financial advisors
* Special Committee has retained Stikeman Elliott LLP as
legal advisor to assist in the effort
* No formal offers have been received and there can be no
assurances that any transaction will result from this process
* Acknowledged process has been established by Board to
address expressions of interest from certain third parties to
acquire DH
