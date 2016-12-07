BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Streamline Health Solutions Inc :
* Backlog at end of quarter was $54.9 million.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Streamline Health reports third quarter 2016 revenue of $6.6 million; adjusted EBITDA of $.2 million; net loss of $1.9 million
* Q3 revenue $6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.