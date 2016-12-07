BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Skywest Inc :
* Generated 2.19 billion revenue passenger miles for Nov. 2016, down 5.9 percent
* Generated 2.65 billion available seat miles (asms) for november 2016, compared to 2.86 billion ASMS for Nov. 2015
* Skywest Inc - Nov. Load factor 83.0 percent versus 81.8 percent
* Skywest Inc reports combined Nov. 2016 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.