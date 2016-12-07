Dec 7 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75 million of shares of its common stock

* Clearside Biomedical Inc - Proceeds will also be used to complete its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of Zuprata alone or with Eylea

* Clearside Biomedical - Clearside intends to use net proceeds from offering to complete its pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of suprachoroidal Zuprata

* Clearside Biomedical, Inc. announces proposed offering of common stock