Dec 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
* Samsung Electronics Canada - Samsung Canada would like to
make customers aware of plans to deactivate service for
remaining Note7 devices in Canadian market
* Samsung Canada-Effective Dec 15th, customers still using
Note7 will no longer be able to connect to any Canadian Mobile
Network Services
* Samsung Electronics Canada - As a recalled product, Note7
device owners are legally prohibited from selling or even giving
away recalled device
* Samsung Canada announces update on return and exchange of
Note7 devices
