Dec 7 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Pershing square holdings - "chipotle's sales recovery will
be neither smooth nor predictable over the next few quarters"
* Pershing square holdings says harvested investments in
canadian pacific and zoetis to free up capital for new
commitments
* Pershing square holdings says it has yet to disclose the
second investment in which it has built a half-sized position
* Pershing square holdings - "we remain short herbalife
because we believe its intrinsic value is zero"
* Pershing square holdings says over the past two quarters,
it has exited our investments in canadian pacific and zoetis
* Pershing square holdings says valeant now represents
approximately 5% of pershing square, l.p.'s capital
* Pershing square holdings-substantial decline in pershing
square, l.p's performance from aug 2015 through march 31, 2016
largely due to valeant's decline
* Pershing square holdings releases q3 letter to
shareholders
