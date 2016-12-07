BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Verint Systems Inc
* Qtrly non- GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Sees FY 2017 total revenue to be $1.075 billion
* Sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share to be approximately $2.50 at mid-point of our revenue guidance
* Q3 revenue view $268.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.13
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $258.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Verint reports third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.