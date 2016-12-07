Dec 7 Xenith Bankshares Inc :

* Xenith Bankshares Inc - reverse stock split of company's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10

* Says reverse stock split is scheduled to take effect at 9:00 am eastern time on December 13, 2016

* Xenith Bankshares, inc. Announces reverse stock split