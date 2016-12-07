BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
Dec 7 H & R Block Inc
* H&R Block announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $131.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.9 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.67 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.