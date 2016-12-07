BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Announce a $1.45 billion capital expenditures budget for 2017.
* Q4 2016 capital program is expected to result in q1 2017 production of more than 170,000 boe/d
* Budget is expected to generate a 2017 exit production rate of approximately 183,000 BOE/D
* Says crescent point's active Q4 2016 capital program is expected to result in Q1 2017 production of more than 170,000 BOE/D
* Crescent point energy announces 2017 guidance highlighted by 10 percent exit production growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.