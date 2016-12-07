BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc
* On track to deliver targeted annualized adjusted EBITDA improvement of $32.0 million
* Moduslink reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $121.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.