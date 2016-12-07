BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects company name to "Antero Resources" from "Antero resources" in headline)
Dec 7 Antero Resources Corp
* Proceeds from offering to finance redemption of its $525 million of outstanding 6.0 pct senior notes due 2020
* Pricing of private placement of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.0 pct senior unsecured notes due March 2025 at par
* Announces pricing of upsized $600 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.