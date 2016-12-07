(Corrects company name to "Antero Resources" from "Antero resources" in headline)

Dec 7 Antero Resources Corp

* Proceeds from offering to finance redemption of its $525 million of outstanding 6.0 pct senior notes due 2020

* Pricing of private placement of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.0 pct senior unsecured notes due March 2025 at par

* Announces pricing of upsized $600 million offering of senior notes