Dec 7 Alarmforce Industries Inc :

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - reports that it has substantially completed its review of customer contracts and accounts

* Alarmforce Industries - anticipates that decision regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of second full week of Dec. 2016

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - is working with its legal and accounting advisors in evaluating its response to ongoing IRS and Florida payroll audits

* Alarmforce Industries - further analysis required can be determined whether any restatement of historical financial statements will be required

* Alarmforce Industries-continues to engage with Ontario ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed eht assessment of incremental taxes,penalties

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - is evaluating impact, if any, of EHT assessment and other possible employee tax liabilities

