Dec 7 Kombat Copper Inc

* Kombat Copper Inc - Amended financing will now consist of sale of up to 11.1 million common shares of Kombat Copper at a price of $0.45 per common share

* Kombat Copper Inc - Intends to use net proceeds of financing to fund further exploration efforts at company's Kombat Mine

* Kombat Copper announces amended private placement terms