* First Bancshares -in connection with repurchase of cdci preferred stock, co entered into loan agreement with first tennessee bank national association

* First Bancshares Inc - maturity date of agreement is december 5, 2017

* First Bancshares Inc - agreement provides for a $20 million revolving line of credit by lender to company.

* The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces redemption of CDCI preferred stock and establishment of holding company line of credit with first tennessee bank