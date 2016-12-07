BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Dec 7 Key Energy Services Inc
* Key Energy Services Inc - On December 6, 2016, plan was confirmed by Bankruptcy Court.
* Key Energy Services - Confirmation provides for key to emerge from bankruptcy, likely by end of December
* Key's restructuring will reduce company's debt by approximately $725 million upon emergence
* Key Energy Services Inc - Key expects to exit bankruptcy with at least $80 million in cash on balance sheet
* Key Energy Services announces confirmation of consensual plan of reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru