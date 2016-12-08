Dec 7 Ezcorp Inc

* Qtrly total revenue was $184.6 million, up 8%, and net revenue was $106.9 million, up 7%

* Q4 results included a $16.8 million non-cash impairment and equity loss on investment in cash Converters International Limited

* Ezcorp announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S