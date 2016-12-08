BRIEF-Charter Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Charter financial announces first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of $5.0 million
Dec 7 Ezcorp Inc
* Qtrly total revenue was $184.6 million, up 8%, and net revenue was $106.9 million, up 7%
* Q4 results included a $16.8 million non-cash impairment and equity loss on investment in cash Converters International Limited
* Ezcorp announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charter financial announces first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of $5.0 million
* Yield10 bioscience reports preliminary 2016 camelina field test results showing that the c3003 trait produces significant improvements in seed yield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock and class C capital stock $9.36