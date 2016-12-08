BRIEF-Alphabet Inc quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Alphabet Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2j9cUOB
Dec 8 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears Holdings reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $5.0 billion versus $5.8 billion
* Q3 loss per share $6.99
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $3.11
* Q3 same store sales fell 7.4 percent
* Sears Holdings Corp says company's cash balances were $258 million at october 29, 2016 compared with $238 million at January 30, 2016
* Sears Holdings Corp says continue to evaluate opportunities for Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and Sears Home Services business
* Sears Holdings Corp says qtrly Kmart comparable store sales decreased 4.4%
* Sears Holdings Corp says also intend to take actions on our own that present opportunity to improve economics of these brands and business
* Sears Holdings Corp says merchandise inventories were $5.0 billion at October 29, 2016, compared to $6.2 billion at October 31, 2015
* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing unprofitable stores, reducing space in stores co continues to operate
* Sears Holdings Corp says total long-term debt was $3.7 billion and $2.2 billion at October 29, 2016 and January 30, 2016, respectively
* Sears Holdings Corp says taking actions such as reducing investments in underperforming categories and improving gross margin performance
* Sears Holdings Corp says actions could include potential externalization through non-Sears holdings channels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Alphabet Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2j9cUOB
Please click on the link below for Intel Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2juu4ES
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.