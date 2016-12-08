MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Inseego Corp
* Inseego - has commenced offer to exchange each validly tendered, accepted $1,000 principal amount of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2020 issued by unit
* Inseego - co to exchange notes due 2020 for $1,000 principal amount of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 to be issued by Inseego Corp
* Inseego Corp. (INSG) commences exchange offer for 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2020 issued by Novatel Wireless, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
