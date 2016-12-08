MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Science Applications International Corp:
* SAIC announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue $1.114 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Science Applications International Corp - estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was about $8.2 billion of which $2.0 billion was funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
