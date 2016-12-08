UPDATE 5-Johnson & Johnson refills drug cabinet with $30 bln Actelion deal
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)
Dec 8 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement with eurogenerics nv to terminate their existing distribution agreement
* Perrigo Company Plc - allowed for natural expiration of a distribution agreement with meda ab effective december 2016
* Perrigo Company Plc - initiated consultation process in belgium to "better align organization to current business and market dynamics"
* Perrigo - restructuring plan is only related to omega pharma belgium , etixx nv, biover, only activities related to omega pharma are involved in plan
* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its business effective january 1, 2017
* "employees of omega pharma belgium nv, etixx nv and biover nv have been informed in detail of business analysis"
* Perrigo announces portfolio review developments and intention to restructure branded consumer healthcare's belgium business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years