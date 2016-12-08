Dec 8 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement with eurogenerics nv to terminate their existing distribution agreement

* Perrigo Company Plc - allowed for natural expiration of a distribution agreement with meda ab effective december 2016

* Perrigo Company Plc - initiated consultation process in belgium to "better align organization to current business and market dynamics"

* Perrigo - restructuring plan is only related to omega pharma belgium , etixx nv, biover, only activities related to omega pharma are involved in plan

* Perrigo Company Plc - signed a definitive agreement to sell etixx brand and its business effective january 1, 2017

* "employees of omega pharma belgium nv, etixx nv and biover nv have been informed in detail of business analysis"

