Dec 8 Vince Holding Corp -
* Sees 2016 gross margin to be between 45.9% and 46.6%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $301.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 earnings per share between $0.00 and a loss of
$0.07
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures now expected to be
approximately $16.5 million due to an increase in company's it
migration investment
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $82.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 sales $76 million versus i/b/e/s view $82 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 11.7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $280 million to $290 million
